End of online gambling in Tamil Nadu? It’s not that simple

After much back-and-forth (even within the state government) the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Ordinance was passed on 10 April. The bill seeks to prohibit online gambling, its promotion through advertising, and more. There are punitive measures: a jail term of up to three months, or a fine of up to ₹5,000, or both. For those facilitating these games, the punishment is imprisonment by up to a year, or a fine of ₹5 lakh, or both. Gambling being a state subject, the MK Stalin-led government is well within its rights to regulate it within its borders.

