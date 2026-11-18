Nvidia board Chairman Harvey Jones has clarified that the company does not intend to rehire co-founder Jensen Huang as CEO, amid growing calls for his return. Jones made the remarks as he opened the conference call with investors on Tuesday to announce Nvidia’s Q3 results.

Nvidia board searching for permanent CEO “Jensen Huang voluntarily resigned his positions as president, CEO and board member. The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO,” he said.

Jones said the board had hired executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to help find a new CEO. "We want to install the CEO, the permanent CEO, as quickly as possible, but we won't expedite the CEO before finding exactly the right person," he added.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Will Nvidia reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO? ⌵ Nvidia board chairman Harvey Jones said the board unanimously accepted Huang’s resignation and does not intend to reinstate him. Huang has said he would return if the board decided it was in the company’s best interests. 2 Who is leading Nvidia while it searches for a permanent CEO? ⌵ Nvidia finance chief Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO. The board has hired Heidrick & Struggles to help find a permanent successor. 3 How is Nvidia choosing its next CEO? ⌵ The board is considering candidates from inside and outside Nvidia with help from Heidrick & Struggles. Jones said it wants to appoint the right person rather than rush the search. 4 Why did Jensen Huang step down as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Huang resigned amid an internal investigation into whether his relationship with an alleged Chinese spy had compromised company secrets or national security. The investigation is being conducted by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. 5 How long is Nvidia’s investigation into Jensen Huang expected to take? ⌵ The investigation by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is expected to last four to six weeks.

63-year-old Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led the chipmaker for more than three decades, stepped down last week amid an internal probe into whether his affair with an alleged Chinese spy has compromised company secrets or national security. The probe by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is expected to last 4 to 6 weeks.

What interim CEO Colette Kress said Nvidia, in the meantime, is being led by interim CEO Colette Kress, who is also finance chief of the chipmaker. On the call with investors, Kress defended her team's work since Huang's departure. "Our leadership has stood up so strongly over the last week," she said. "We've got this." Leadership from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which makes chips for Nvidia, was in the office and "fully engaged in helping us," she said.

The board Chairman’s comments come amid reports that Huang, who is also the largest individual shareholder of Nvidia, is planning a comeback as the CEO. He has the backing of some powerful allies and Nvidia investors, who have called on the board to consider reinstating Huang as the CEO.

Jensen Huang's first comments after stepping down Earlier, in his first public remarks since stepping down, Huang said he was willing to return if the board chooses to endorse him.

"I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation,” Huang said in the written statement.