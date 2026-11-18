Nvidia board Chairman Harvey Jones has clarified that the company does not intend to rehire co-founder Jensen Huang as CEO, amid growing calls for his return. Jones made the remarks as he opened the conference call with investors on Tuesday to announce Nvidia’s Q3 results.

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Nvidia board searching for permanent CEO “Jensen Huang voluntarily resigned his positions as president, CEO and board member. The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO,” he said.

Jones said the board had hired executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to help find a new CEO. "We want to install the CEO, the permanent CEO, as quickly as possible, but we won't expedite the CEO before finding exactly the right person," he added.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Will Nvidia reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO? ⌵ Nvidia board chairman Harvey Jones said the board unanimously accepted Huang’s resignation and does not intend to reinstate him. Huang has said he would return if the board decided it was in the company’s best interests. 2 Who is leading Nvidia while it searches for a permanent CEO? ⌵ Nvidia finance chief Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO. The board has hired Heidrick & Struggles to help find a permanent successor. 3 How is Nvidia choosing its next CEO? ⌵ The board is considering candidates from inside and outside Nvidia with help from Heidrick & Struggles. Jones said it wants to appoint the right person rather than rush the search. 4 Why did Jensen Huang step down as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Huang resigned amid an internal investigation into whether his relationship with an alleged Chinese spy had compromised company secrets or national security. The investigation is being conducted by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. 5 How long is Nvidia’s investigation into Jensen Huang expected to take? ⌵ The investigation by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is expected to last four to six weeks.

63-year-old Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led the chipmaker for more than three decades, stepped down last week amid an internal probe into whether his affair with an alleged Chinese spy has compromised company secrets or national security. The probe by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is expected to last 4 to 6 weeks.

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What interim CEO Colette Kress said Nvidia, in the meantime, is being led by interim CEO Colette Kress, who is also finance chief of the chipmaker. On the call with investors, Kress defended her team's work since Huang's departure. "Our leadership has stood up so strongly over the last week," she said. "We've got this." Leadership from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which makes chips for Nvidia, was in the office and "fully engaged in helping us," she said.

The board Chairman’s comments come amid reports that Huang, who is also the largest individual shareholder of Nvidia, is planning a comeback as the CEO. He has the backing of some powerful allies and Nvidia investors, who have called on the board to consider reinstating Huang as the CEO.

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Jensen Huang's first comments after stepping down Earlier, in his first public remarks since stepping down, Huang said he was willing to return if the board chooses to endorse him.

"I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation,” Huang said in the written statement.

“Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honoured to answer these calls and return as CEO," the statement added.

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About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live.

In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

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Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

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