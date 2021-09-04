Italy's Enel Group to look at entering India's power distribution market: Report

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Italian utility Enel will to look at the possibility of entering India's power distribution system as the country moves to reform the power sector, Chief Executive Francesco Starace said on Saturday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.