‘Energy crisis to boost sale of heat pumps’

Government policy support is needed, though, to help consumers overcome heat pumps’ higher upfront costs relative to alternatives. The cost of purchasing and installing a heat pump can be two-four times as much as those for a gas boiler. Financial incentives for heat pumps are available in over 30 countries, together covering over 70% of heating demand today. Many of them also provide additional support to low-income households as energy savings from a heat pump can be significant, or 2-6% of the household incomes.