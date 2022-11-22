Enfinity adds 205 MW of renewable energy capacity in India

“Given their breadth of investing experience in the renewable space around the world and in India in the past, Enfinity Global was uniquely qualified for this acquisition. They are deal makers and are very innovative and flexible in deal structuring which give them a huge advantage over others. We are very excited to work with Enfinity on this acquisition and many more project in the future as Rays Power Infra continue to expand its operations and portfolio," said Ketan Mehta, Managing Director, Rays Power Infra.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}