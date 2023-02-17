Engagement in India up by 30%, revenue by 25%: Netflix co-CEO
Sarandos named Indian films like RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, both streaming on Netflix, as breakout successes in the West.
New Delhi: Netflix, the American streaming platform, may be widely regarded as a relatively premium service catering to up-market, English-speaking audiences in India but the country saw a 30% increase in engagement and watch time and a 25% rise in revenue in 2022, co-chief executive officer Ted Sarandos said.
