Home / Companies / News /  Engagement in India up by 30%, revenue by 25%: Netflix co-CEO
Back

New Delhi: Netflix, the American streaming platform, may be widely regarded as a relatively premium service catering to up-market, English-speaking audiences in India but the country saw a 30% increase in engagement and watch time and a 25% rise in revenue in 2022, co-chief executive officer Ted Sarandos said.

Speaking at the Global Business Summit, an initiative by The Economic Times, Sarandos named Indian films like RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, both streaming on Netflix, as breakout successes in the West. He added that India will see a rise in content investments as watch time and engagement improve. “We’ve had the best year of our existence in India," Sarandos added.

In January this year, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, who previously gave up the sole CEO title to share it with then chief content officer Sarandos, relinquished his co-CEO title as well this January. Sarandos and chief product officer Greg Peters are now co-CEOs with Hastings serving as executive chairman, the company had said in a letter to shareholders.

In December 2021, Netflix had slashed rates across plans in India by 18-60%, as the company aimed to reach more people.

Netflix’s mobile-only plan, earlier priced at 199 per month, now costs 149. The basic plan that allows access to all content on any one device is priced at 199 versus 499 earlier. The move was in line with local productions in collaboration with mainstream directors such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Heeramandi), Vishal Bhardwaj (Khufiya), Zoya Akhtar (an Archie Comics adaptation), besides second seasons of known hits, all of which require wide distribution.

As part of his visit to India, Sarandos also met union minister of information and technology Anurag Singh Thakur in New Delhi. The two discussed how India’s regional content was a global favourite and among the most viewed content globally apart from being dubbed in multiple languages, the ministry said in a statement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x