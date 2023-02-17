Engagement in India up by 30%, revenue by 25%: Netflix co-CEO

Netflix’s mobile-only plan, earlier priced at ₹199 per month, now costs ₹149. The basic plan that allows access to all content on any one device is priced at ₹199 versus ₹499 earlier. The move was in line with local productions in collaboration with mainstream directors such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Heeramandi), Vishal Bhardwaj (Khufiya), Zoya Akhtar (an Archie Comics adaptation), besides second seasons of known hits, all of which require wide distribution.