Engie, NSDC to collaborate on solar skill training for 600 youths

Through this development project, Engie aims to ensure a just transition through capacity building as countries embark on their energy transition journeys. It aims to bridge the gap between learning and working through such programmes that focus on skill and capacity building
NEW DELHI: French renewable energy major Engie, through its SolaireDirect Energy India unit, has collaborated with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to train 600 young people as solar module technicians, the company said in a statement.
The goal is to impart knowledge, skills, and training which young graduates need to enter the employment market.
“Through this development project, Engie aims to ensure a just transition through capacity building as countries embark on their energy transition journeys. It aims to bridge the gap between learning and working through such programmes that focus on skills and capacity building," said the company.
The training will be provided in Anantapur, Kurnool, Kadappa, and Bikaner.
The project is part of Engie’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) for 2022-23, and will continue until the first quarter of 2024. Students will be taught the basics of PV systems and their components, among other things.
Talking about the programme, Amit Jain, country manager, Engie said, “Engie’s focus is to empower the youth in need by providing them the opportunity to grow by supporting projects that promote inclusion through culture, education and decarbonisation."
NSDC spokesperson, Ved Mani Tiwari, COO and Officiating CEO of NSDC shares, “The collaboration is an important step towards the realization of the Prime Minister’s vision of transforming India into the skill capital of the world. We are keen to bridge the gap between learning and working in the solar sector in the coming years by reaping the demographic dividend of young Indian students.
After training, NSDC will send candidates to different companies for skills training. They will be taught how to do site surveys, assess customer requirements, procure components, and install civil/mechanical and electrical components, in addition to how to handle testing, project commissioning, and PV maintenance.
NSDC will ensure that all of the training programs are in line with the Qualification Pack (QP)/National Occupation Standards set by the Sector Skill Councils (SSC).
“Engie understands there is a massive female underrepresentation in STEM. Therefore, the company intends to encourage more girls to participate in training programs like these so that they can challenge the status quo and break the glass ceiling in the future," the company said in a statement.