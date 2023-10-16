Engine lessor puts off case on SpiceJet

New Delhi: Engine Lease Finance BV, the engine lessor for budget airline SpiceJet, on Monday informed the Delhi high court that it is deferring its case against the airline to February due to an interim settlement between the two. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Progress of the case will now depend on SpiceJet's ability to comply with the given schedule for return of engines. As per the agreement, SpiceJet will pay over $2 million to Engine Lease Finance by January and will return the leased engine by 25 January. Importantly, Engine Lease Finance is not under any obligation to revoke the terminated lease with the airline. If SpiceJet fails to comply with this agreement, it will retain the option to seek the court’s intervention.

“SpiceJet and Engine Lease Finance Corp Aviation Services Ltd have mutually decided to resolve the dispute through amicable means, outside of the courtroom," SpiceJet said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, the HC set a deadline till 16 October for SpiceJet and indicated that it might prevent the airline from using the leased engine if no settlement was reached. During the proceedings, the engine lessor argued that SpiceJet must be restrained from using the engines, as the company had given SpiceJet sufficient time to address its payments issues before making a decision to terminate its lease. But, SpiceJet requested more time for a settlement, citing that the engines were in use.

SpiceJet faces many legal challenges before courts. Recently, the airline informed the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that it’s in advanced stages of settlement with aircraft lessor Celestial Aviation Services, which is one of four lessors to have filed cases against SpiceJet before NCLT over pending dues. Others include Willis Lease Finance Corp, Wilmington, and Aircastle.

SpiceJet is also involved in an arbitral award execution case with former owner Kalanithi Maran with dues of ₹397 crore. According to the Delhi High Court’s 24 August order, the airline was to pay Maran ₹100 crore by 10 September. The airline complied with the order but the payment was delayed by a few days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the Supreme Court, the airline is also facing proceedings in a case involving Credit Suisse over a payment default. On 22 September, the apex court gave the airline permission to make monthly payments of $1 million to the Swiss bank over the next six months to settle its dues.

