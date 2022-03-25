Engineering, telecom, healthcare to add 12 mn new jobs by FY26: Report

“The engineering, telecom, and healthcare sectors are on the verge of an industry 4.0 transformation. There is a shift from a central industrial control system to one where smart products and processes at the heart of their operations. This transition coupled with the PLI scheme and FDI (foreign direct investment) is driving an exponential demand, more so for talent with niche skills across these sectors," said Sunil C, head of Specialised Staffing, TeamLease Digital.