Engineering, telecom, healthcare to add 12 mn new jobs by FY26: Report

Engineering, telecom, and healthcare sectors are expected to add about 12 million new jobs by FY26, according to a report by TeamLease Digital, the specialized staffing division of TeamLease Services.
The report delves deep into specialized roles, the sought-after skills, skills gap and measures undertaken to address the gap by employers, and market median salaries for these roles. It also throws light on the impact of technology proliferation and digitization on employment in the three sectors.
According to the research, the contribution to GDP by engineering, telecom, and healthcare will see a rise in the next five years and jobs will grow significantly. The total employment generated by the three sectors together will rise from the current 4.56 million to 9.03 million in the next five years.
The focus on recovery coupled with technology proliferation and digitization in these sectors will lead to an increase in demand for talent with high skill and expertise. The demand for specialized roles will double by 2026.
“The engineering, telecom, and healthcare sectors are on the verge of an industry 4.0 transformation. There is a shift from a central industrial control system to one where smart products and processes at the heart of their operations. This transition coupled with the PLI scheme and FDI (foreign direct investment) is driving an exponential demand, more so for talent with niche skills across these sectors," said Sunil C, head of Specialised Staffing, TeamLease Digital.
"While in overall there will be a 25-27% rise in job opportunities created by the three sectors together, the demand for skilled talent or specialized staff will grow from the current 45,65,000 to more than 90,00,000 (estimated) by 2026," he added.