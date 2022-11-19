Engineers India bags order from Chennai Petro for project management services

As part of this assignment, EIL shall provide consultancy Services for detailed feasibility report , EPCM services and related off-site facilities for Group-II project at Manali refinery
New Delhi: State-owned Engineers India Ltd (EIL) on Saturday said the company has been awarded the job for overall project management and engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for Chennai Petroleum Corporation’s Manali refinery.
“Engineers India Limited (EIL) has been entrusted by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited to render the Overall Project Management & EPCM Services ...," the company said in a statement.the company said in a statement.
Engineers India is a global engineering consultancy and EPC company and has been providing its services ranging from project conception to commissioning since its inception in 1965.
EIL is a state-owned engineering consultancy firm operating in segments like hydrocarbons, chemicals and fertilizers, mining and metallurgy, power, and infrastructure. The company is under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India.
The company is also working in diversified areas of water & waste management and has made inroads into the areas of nuclear, solar & thermal power.
EIL has successfully expanded its operations internationally, and has provided a wide range of engineering consultancy services on various international projects, including in West Asia, North Africa and South East Asia.
Over the past month, the company’s shares have gained over 25%. The PSU has given returns of over 10% over the past year.
In the September quarter, the company reported consolidated net sales of ₹793.06 crore from ₹656.78 crore in the year-ago quarter.