England University Tuition Fees to Rise Next Year to £9,535

University tuition fees in England will rise in line with inflation next year, the first increase since 2017, as Keir Starmer’s administration tries to address significant funding pressures in the higher education sector.

Bloomberg
Published4 Nov 2024, 11:07 PM IST
England University Tuition Fees to Rise Next Year to £9,535
England University Tuition Fees to Rise Next Year to £9,535

(Bloomberg) -- University tuition fees in England will rise in line with inflation next year, the first increase since 2017, as Keir Starmer’s administration tries to address significant funding pressures in the higher education sector.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the maximum cap for tuition fees would rise to £9,535 ($12,340) per year from April, compared to the current level of £9,250. The UK’s other devolved nations set their own tariffs.

“We inherited in our universities, as across much of our public sector, the consequences of long years of shameful abdication of responsibility,” Phillipson said in the House of Commons on Monday. “We will fix the foundations, we will secure the future of higher education.”

Universities have been facing a growing funding crisis, with the freeze on tuition fees since 2017 coinciding with an estimated 40% of higher education providers being pushed into deficit. They have responded by recruiting more overseas students who tend to pay higher fees, but a clampdown on visas by the previous Conservative government aggravated financial pressures by contributing to a decline in foreign student numbers.

Next year’s increase was first reported by the Telegraph newspaper.

Still, it is a politically sensitive move for the prime minister, who campaigned to become Labour’s leader on a platform of abolishing tuition fees. Fees famously tripled to £9,000 in 2012 under the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government, a decision that sparked a major political backlash for the Liberal Democrats because their manifesto had also pledged to scrap fees.

Last month Universities UK, which represents 141 institutions, called for fees to be index-linked to inflation. It said per-student funding is at its lowest since 2004 and that the current £9,250 fee is worth £5,924 in 2012-13 prices.

(Updates with more details from second paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 11:07 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsEngland University Tuition Fees to Rise Next Year to £9,535

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -6.1 (-4.21%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.95
    03:56 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -2.75 (-1.84%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    1,302.00
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -37.1 (-2.77%)

    Tata Motors share price

    824.10
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -19.5 (-2.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    City Union Bank share price

    178.10
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    0.25 (0.14%)

    Federal Bank share price

    204.15
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.1 (-0.05%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,252.35
    03:40 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -11.65 (-0.92%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.85
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -33.4 (-2.46%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,876.70
    03:43 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -286 (-9.04%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.89
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.56 (-6.63%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    614.70
    03:45 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -40.85 (-6.23%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,886.35
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -184.55 (-6.01%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,123.00
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    280.9 (5.8%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    358.85
    03:50 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    18.55 (5.45%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,630.70
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    81.1 (5.23%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,323.35
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    361.55 (3.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.