Enjoy your meal—quickly. Restaurants introduce time limits

At reservation service OpenTable, most restaurants are using an upgraded feature to predict when tables will turn over. The feature reports how long diners are lingering based on factors such as party size and day of the week. More restaurants are using OpenTable’s customizable booking policies, which allow staff to adjust time limits for a table based on the number of diners and how many people can be in the restaurant. Guests can be alerted to time limits while reserving, says Joseph Essas, chief technology officer at OpenTable, which is owned by Booking Holdings. “The more [restaurants] communicate to diners, the more they adhere to it," he says.