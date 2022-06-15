EnKash plans to double its team size, to hire 120 freshers by Mar 2023

The new hiring plan will take EnKash's total headcount to over 250 employees by March 2023.
At present, EnKash has 120 employees and has recently ramped up its workforce size by more than 100%. Further, the company plans to strategically increase its team size to 500 within FY 23-24.
Commercial payments platform, EnKash plans to double its workforce and is looking to hire 120 employees over the next few months. Enkash will carry a mass hiring of high-potential talent from across cities.
In the hiring, EnKash will be giving equal emphasis on fresh talent, people with career breaks, as well as experienced professionals.
As per an ANI report, EnKash's Co-founder, Hemant Vishnoi said, "Our hiring plans are aligned with our strategy of growing in a capital-efficient manner. Contrary to ongoing trends in the startup ecosystem, we are looking to hire innovative minds to further bolster our consistent growth. EnKash has witnessed an unprecedented growth of 10X in its user base. This potential talent will further help us innovate, solve and create a competitive advantage for us in the payments industry. We are focussing on people with an intrapreneurial mindset, high sense of ownership, and passion for bringing new perspectives-something that existing team members already demonstrate."
EnKash plans to organize training sessions with a blend of both virtual as well as in-person sessions to facilitate the training of fresh hires. Also, it will support and encourage the professional development of hires through formal courses and certifications.
EnKash has announced its plan to continue operating in the hybrid work mode in its offices in NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Pune.
Earlier, in April this year, the company had raised about $20 million in a Series-B round from Ascent Capital, Baring India, and Singapore-based White Ventures.
EnKash is an all-in-one comprehensive commercial payments platform. EnKash is one of the fastest-growing platforms in the B2B space, enabling businesses to digitize and simplify their commercial payments. Starting its journey in mid-2017, EnKash became operational in early 2018. EnKash is leading innovations by enabling simple and technologically advanced solutions. With state-of-the-art technology, EnKash is committed to helping businesses in their cash flow management challenges.
Currently, EnKash has more than 5 lakh users and helped over 1 lakh high-quality businesses. Further, it has issued over 6 lakh cards.