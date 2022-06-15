EnKash plans to double its team size, to hire 120 freshers by Mar 2023

As per an ANI report, EnKash's Co-founder, Hemant Vishnoi said, "Our hiring plans are aligned with our strategy of growing in a capital-efficient manner. Contrary to ongoing trends in the startup ecosystem, we are looking to hire innovative minds to further bolster our consistent growth. EnKash has witnessed an unprecedented growth of 10X in its user base. This potential talent will further help us innovate, solve and create a competitive advantage for us in the payments industry. We are focussing on people with an intrapreneurial mindset, high sense of ownership, and passion for bringing new perspectives-something that existing team members already demonstrate."