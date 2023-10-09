Enterprise use cases set to drive metaverse momentum
The metaverse is defined as a virtual immersive environment that mirrors our reality through technologies such as AI, blockchain, 5G, community and power platforms, augmented reality, and virtual reality.
NEW DELHI : Virtual reality (VR) goggles, immersive games and new shopping experiences introduced consumers to the metaverse in the last two years; however, the real growth of metaverse may happen on the enterprise side, as companies find multiple use cases.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message