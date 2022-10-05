Enterprises dial edtech to help staff keep pace with digital evolution3 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 11:14 PM IST
- Experts say that upskilling workers is more cost-effective than hiring people proficient in the skills
NEW DELHI : Companies are continuing to keep their focus on edtech platforms even as consumer interest ebbs. A need to upskill employees to match rapid digital transformation has driven businesses across India to turn to firms such as Coursera and Udemy to train workers.