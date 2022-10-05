Enterprises dial edtech to help staff keep pace with digital evolution

Global workforce analytics firm Cornerstone’s 2022 Global Skills Report, published on 4 October, showed that only 55% of surveyed workers had confidence in their company’s skill development programmes. “Companies want employee upskilling programmes to be good enough for them to get more projects from end customers, but it cannot be so good that employees become valuable and find better employment elsewhere," said Santanu Paul, chief executive at TalentSprint, a tech learning platform. He added that the motivation level among workers is high when the programmes are of very high quality with a lot of depth, which is often not the case. “When companies negotiate with course providers, they are trying to optimize the cost per employee," he noted.