A recent controversial post by an entrepreneur on Reddit advising high-salaried individuals to leave India due to high taxes and lack of innovation is gaining lot of attention.

The Indian entrepreneur and startup founder said he studied in one of the premier engineering institutes of India and then pursued a post-graduation degree from USA.

After working at a leading bank, he returned to India in 2018 to start his own company.

The Reddit user also said that currently he is "running it successfully" after raising a lot of money, adding: "I employ nearly 30 people paying an average salary of ₹15 L."

The post titled "Leave India! It's high time! And I am telling this as someone who runs a well funded business!" further said innovation in India is killed by "stupid" regulations.

"You have to be a bureaucrat, politician or celeb to get things done easily. Let me give you an example, we had a fraudulent case on our app and FIR was filed. We solved the case and helped the police and the victim got his money back. Guess what, we are accused and the police doesn't close the case and expects money from us. This is India for you."

Highlighting the issue of regional differences, the entrepreneur claimed that he faced "regional hate" almost every week from sabziwalas, autodrivers, cab drivers, restaurant and more.

He also complained about "low work ethics" among Indians, and said: "if you don't look rich or wear branded- you are a piece of filth in this country."

He also raised the issue of high taxes, poor condition of roads and government hospitals in India.

"Yesterday, I was walking by the road in Goa. And there were a group of people littering on the road. I asked them to kindly keep the place clean or use the bin. They asked me to mind my own business or pick up the trash if I want. Civic sense has gone extinct in the country," he also said.

Warning about a "terrible economic collapse" in India and "massively" depreciating rupee, he suggested a move to UAE or Thailand for innovators.

"In a nutshell...leave the country where they will even tax your popcorn because they are out of ideas to make it a 5 trillion dollar economy!"

The controversial post has attracted several comments from Reddit users, with some of them agreeing with him.

A user wrote, "I live in Australia and this guy is right. Indians pay a lot of taxes and get nothing in return. Bad roads, healthcare, bad infrastructure, mass corruption, pollution, backwards policies."