Envision Energy secures order from Serentica Renewables for 350 MW wind turbines

Envision Energy secures order from Serentica Renewables for 350 MW wind turbines1 min read 19 Jun 2023, 03:22 PM IST
Envision Energy will provide 106 units of its state-of-the-art EN156/3.3 wind turbine generators for the wind park. These turbines have already demonstrated their reliability and efficiency in projects across China and Vietnam
New Delhi: Envision Energy, a renewable energy solutions provider, on Monday said that it has secured an order from Serentica Renewables for supply and commissioning of wind turbines with a total capacity of 350 MW.
