Envision Energy secures order from Serentica Renewables for 350 MW wind turbines

New Delhi: Envision Energy, a renewable energy solutions provider, on Monday said that it has secured an order from Serentica Renewables for supply and commissioning of wind turbines with a total capacity of 350 MW.

“Envision Energy, a global leader in renewable energy solutions has won an order from Serentica Renewables - a decarbonization platform that seeks to accelerate the energy transition for energy-intensive industries, for the supply and commissioning of wind turbine generators for the 350 MW wind park coming up in Maharashtra," the company said in a press release.

Under the terms of the contract, Envision Energy will provide 106 units of its state-of-the-art EN156/3.3 wind turbine generators for the wind park. These turbines, which have already demonstrated their reliability and efficiency in projects across China and Vietnam, have been specifically designed to maximize performance in India’s unique wind conditions.

With a rotor diameter of 156 meters, a hub height of 140 meters, and a rated capacity of 3.3 MW, the turbines are expected to deliver optimal power generation.

The 350MW wind park forms a crucial part of Serentica’s overall 4000MW renewable energy capacity that will aid clean energy delivery to large-scale, hard to abate industrial customers.

“The project, which is expected to be commissioned by December 2024, will produce 1.25 billion units of clean energy annually and displace 1.06 million ton of CO2 emission, significantly contributing to India’s decarbonisation goals," it added.

RPV Prasad, CEO of Envision Wind Power Technologies India, expressed his delight at partnering with Serentica Renewables for this esteemed project. Prasad said that the nacelles and hubs for the wind turbines will be assembled in Pune, while the blades will be manufactured either in Trichy or Bengaluru. The towers will be sourced from local manufacturers based in Maharashtra, ensuring a boost to the state’s renewable energy industry.

Akshay Hiranandani, CEO, Serentica Renewables, said, “We are happy to partner with Envision on this landmark renewable energy project. This project is a critical step in fast-tracking our industrial decarbonisation efforts and a major investment in the future of our planet and our economy. We are confident that Envision will be a valuable partner for Serentica for its growth ambitions as well."