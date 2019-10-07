EOW seizes additional assets worth 500 crore in PMC Bank scam

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has found more suspicious bank accounts and seized additional properties worth around ₹500 crore in connection to the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank, an EOW official said.

This takes the total seizure to around ₹4,000 crore. EOW has already attached properties, worth around ₹3,500 crore, belonging to Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) following arrest of its promoters last week.

"We have discovered more bank accounts linked to the case. We will not be naming whose bank account and how much money at the moment. We are still in the process of investigation, " said Rajvardhan Sinha, Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW).

On 3 October, EOW arrested promoters of bankrupt real estate firm - Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan on charges of alleged involvement in the financial fraud at PMC bank. The father-son duo is currently at the police custody for further investigation until 9 October.

EOW has also arrested former PMC managing director Joy Thomas and chairman Waryam Singh in connection to the scam.

An EOW official, on condition of annonimity, said the total assets seized at the moment could be roughly worth around ₹4,000 crore. "There are properties which are still not mortgaged by the bank. Documents and accounts of such properties have been seized. They will be presented before the honourable court for further action," the official said.

Last week, EOW had filed first information report (FIR) against senior officials of HDIL and the PMC Bank for allegedly causing losses to the tune of ₹4,355.43 crore to the bank.

PMC’s Thomas had confessed to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that the bank’s exposure to bankrupt HDIL is over ₹6,500 crore — four times the regulatory cap, or 73% of its entire assets of ₹8,880 crore. Later the central bank imposed regulatory restrictions on the lender for six months due to concerns over large sums of loans being given to HDIL.

Post investigations, EOW had found around 44 loan accounts linked to HDIL and its associate companies at PMC Bank. However, the bank had created 21,000 fictitious bank accounts to 'camouflaged' defaults by HDIL, the police had said earlier.

These fictitious accounts are old bank accounts, mostly dormant and closed, and have been sent to the RBI, said another official with the Special Investigation Team ( SIT) probing the bank scam.

Despite non-payment, bank officials did not declare HDIL’s exposure as bad loans and intentionally hid the information from RBI by creating fake records of smaller loan accounts, the police said in a statement previously.

HDIL is in bankruptcy court after failing to repay its debt. The National Company Law Tribunal had admitted insolvency proceedings against HDIL following a plea filed by Bank of India under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

In a separate search conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a Falcon 200 private jet under the name of HDIL promoters has been found, said an ED official.

In addition, the agency has also discovered 22-room luxury property owned by the father-son duo at Alibaug, in Mumbai's outskirts, which would be attached soon said the official while requesting annonymity.

ED has previously attached a private jet, among other valuables, belonging to the Wadhawans following a search conducted by the agency on Saturday. This included a Bombardier jet parked at the Mumbai airport. Besides, antique and expensive jewellery worth ₹60 crore found in the earlier searches have also been made part of the attachment.

The ED has already attached total of 12 high-end cars, including a Mercedes, Rolls Royce and Range Rover, parked at the premises linked to the Wadhawans.