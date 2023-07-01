EPACK Prefab aims expansion of airport, warehouse construction services

EPACK Prefab aims expansion of airport, warehouse construction services1 min read 01 Jul 2023, 01:30 PM IST
EPACK Prefab currently has two manufacturing facilities in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, with a total annual production capacity of 100,000 metric tonne of prefabricated material, which will double to 200,000 metric tonne with the addition of the new plant
New Delhi: Pre-engineered building solutions provider EPACK Prefab is looking to expand its operations in the airport and warehouse construction services. The expansion will primarily focus on southern India, the company said in a statement.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×