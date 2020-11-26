EPC firms see jump in orders from govt

“EPC companies have reported a strong order book growth in Q2, after weak ordering in FY19 and FY20, it has recovered this year," Alok Deora, vice-president, Yes Securities told Mint. “On average, their order books are at about three times their annual revenue, versus an average of about 1.5-2 times. Despite the pandemic, awarding activity from the central government has been strong. NHAI’s awarding has been 50% higher in the first six months of this fiscal, compared to the same period last year. Growth is also strong in railways, mining and irrigation. Now with the monsoon over and almost 100% of labour returning to project sites, execution in the second half will be strong."