NEW DELHI: EPIC, an infotainment channel owned by IN10 Media Network, has announced the launch of EPIC Digital Originals. These, with targeted catering to 18-40 age group, will deepen the channel’s engagement with its audience via YouTube and Facebook, the company said in a statement.

The offerings include a 12-episode series on food titled Power Foods, one on history called Veshbhusha, and two others on travel and history named Epic Explorers and Epicpedia, respectively.

“The launch of EPIC Digital Originals is a step towards our commitment, of showcasing premium factual content, as we look to expand our reach among the digital-savvy audience," Nisha Thakkar, associate vice-president, content and strategy – EPIC at IN10 Media Network said in a statement.

This April, EPIC ON, the video streaming platform owned by IN10 Media Network, had announced the launch of a kids' safety pin feature on the service as it expands its children's content library. The platform, which has a separate section for children, offering a mix of video-on-demand and a linear feed of the network's children's channel, Gubbare, said it also plans to create originals and acquire children's movies, edutainment, and gamification around quizzes for young audiences.

In January, IN10 Media had entered the Hindi general entertainment market with a new channel called Ishara - Zindagi ka Nazara. The company had said it was starting with four shows, each deep-rooted in culture but perceived with a modern lens, including a mythological Paapnaashini Ganga, romantic-thriller Agni-Vayu, and two drama shows Humkadam and Janani.

To be sure, while the covid-19 lockdown led to much fragmentation of audiences between TV and over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms, the Hindi GEC genre is going relatively strong. It posted a growth of 22% in viewership, and had its share in total TV viewership rise from 39% to 44%, according to latest BARC data.

