EPIC launches digital originals for YouTube and Facebook

This April, EPIC ON, the video streaming platform owned by IN10 Media Network, had announced the launch of a kids' safety pin feature on the service as it expands its children's content library. The platform, which has a separate section for children, offering a mix of video-on-demand and a linear feed of the network's children's channel, Gubbare, said it also plans to create originals and acquire children's movies, edutainment, and gamification around quizzes for young audiences.

