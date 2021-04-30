EPIC ON bets on kids content, safety

To be sure, with children remaining at home for longer periods and getting accustomed to web content during the lockdown, streaming platforms have begun to see value in animation and kids’ content. About 60% of Netflix’s members globally choose to watch kids and family content every month, while the animation segment alone grew by 10% in India in 2020. While many OTT players were so far banking on television content they had acquired over time, some are now investing in originals. A recent study conducted by discovery+ with a group of parents and children revealed that though parents were concerned about screen time, they were open to it as long as the content was educative and encouraged creativity. Discovery+ that premiered a movie Kaal Ki Shatir Chaal from the Little Singham franchise, is bringing out a mix of edutainment (Chopped Junior) and informative (How Do They Do it and MythBusters Jr) titles for children along with programmes that hold nostalgic value for millennial parents.