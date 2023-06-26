Epsilon Advanced Materials to invest $650 million to establish EV battery facility in the US2 min read 26 Jun 2023, 10:50 AM IST
The unit is expected to be operational by 2026, generating more than 1,500 direct and indirect jobs. It is projected to reach full capacity by 2031, generating an estimated revenue of $500 million.
New Delhi: Battery material company Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAM) plans to invest $650 million to set up a synthetic graphite anode manufacturing facility in the United States.
