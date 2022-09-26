Epsilon Carbon to invest ₹500 crore for expansion of Karnataka plant2 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 07:04 PM IST
Carbon black producer Epsilon Carbon is investing ₹500 crore to add 1 lakh tonne more capacity at its Karnataka plant
Carbon black producer Epsilon Carbon is investing ₹500 crore to add 1 lakh tonne more capacity at its Karnataka plant
Listen to this article
Epsilon Carbon, a producer of carbon black, is investing ₹500 crore to add 1 lakh tonne more capacity to its plant in Karnataka. The investment for the expansion of the plant will make it the third largest producer of the material when completed.