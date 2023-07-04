Epsilon’s US entry to be part-funded by local auto firms: MD

Epsilon’s US entry to be part-funded by local auto firms: MD1 min read 04 Jul 2023, 10:30 PM IST
The company is also looking for a strategic partner and may look at tapping the equity market after 2025, he added.
NEW DELHI : Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAM), a battery material firm based in Mumbai, is planning to enter the US market with financial support from the car manufacturers it will be supplying its products to, said Vikram Handa, managing director, EAM.
