Epson India signs Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador
Printer company Epson India has signed actor Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador. The actress will collaborate with the company to promote its products in a multi-media campaign for its ‘EcoTank’ printers this month.In collaborating with the actress known for her performances across Kannada, Telugu, Hindi and Tamil cinema, the company said in a statement that it hopes to leverage her popularity to reach a wider audience across the country, particularly the younger generation.Mandanna said, “I am delighted to be associated with them and to promote printing solutions being offered by them. I am excited and eager to spread the message of change."Tushad Talati, director brand and communication at the company, said, “We are thrilled to have Rashmika Mandanna as our brand ambassador. Through this campaign we hope to reach a wider audience to spread awareness about the printers and their benefits. This association will help us communicate how our products deliver purposeful value that enriches lives and helps create a better world."Mandanna also endorses brands like PlayerzPot, 7Up, TTK Healthcare owned Eva and others.

A recent report, ‘Celebrity Brand Valuation’ by corporate investigation and risk consulting firm Kroll, said since 2016, Bollywood has reduced in importance in terms of the valuation split of celebrity endorsements. That year, Bollywood actors constituted 81.7% of the overall brand value for India’s top 20 celebrities, while the remaining 18.3% was sports stars. However, in its current analysis, the share of Bollywood stars has fallen to 67.6% in the overall brand value, with 28.9% comprising sports celebrities and the remaining 3.5% belonging to Tollywood stars. On the list are also two south Indian stars, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandaana, both of whom are new entrants on the list.



Updated: 11 Jun 2023, 06:42 PM IST
