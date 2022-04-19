Eqaro Guarantees partners Nestaway Technologies to offer rental bonds

Pankaj Bhansali, COO & CBO, Eqaro Guarantees said, “Work from home has become a permanent trend in some segments increasing the need for hassle tenancies. This alliance will make homes accessible to prospective tenants without the need for any security deposit while at the same time providing landlords with credit verified and assessed tenants. Rental bonds are superior to the traditional cash deposits and help tenants carry forward the benefits of a good tenancy track record to their subsequent tenancies."