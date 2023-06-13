O2 may buy Jakson’s green power assets

O2 may buy Jakson’s green power assets1 min read 13 Jun 2023, 11:09 PM IST
Last year, the company had said that Virescent Renewable Energy Trust (VRET), which is now set to be taken over by India Grid Trust, would purchase about 100 MW of solar power portfolio from Jakson Group for around ₹400 crore.
New Delhi: EQT- and Temasek-backed O2 Power is in talks with Jakson Group to purchase 120 MW of solar power assets of Jakson Group at an equity value of ₹130 crore, said two people aware of the development.
