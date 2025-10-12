EQT scraps Zelestra India sale, brings in O2's Parag Sharma to lead $600 mn push
Summary
The alternative asset manager will carve out Zelestra India as a separate company and plans to develop it on the lines of O2 Power, which was sold to JSW Group last December.
New Delhi: European alternative asset manager EQT has dropped the plan to sell renewable developer Zelestra’s India operations and instead transferred it to its Asia Pacific infrastructure team headed by Hong Kong-based partner Ken Wong.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story