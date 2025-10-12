“EQT is not selling Zelestra India now. The plan is to build another O2 Power. While the sale process run by JP Morgan was on, it was decided that EQT’s Asia Pacific team would take Zelestra India forward on similar lines as was done for O2 Power," said one of the four people cited above, requesting anonymity. “It will still be housed under the EQT Infrastructure V fund, but placed under a different partner. The plan is to infuse another $600 million in expanding Zelestra India portfolio."