EQT Group to ramp up India presence with $50 billion investment plan over next four years

Global private-equity firm EQT Group plans to invest about $50 billion in India over the next four years, expanding beyond large buyouts into data centres, infrastructure, mid-market companies, early-stage ventures and secondary transactions, its top executives said in a media round table on Wednesday.
The planned investment underscores EQT’s growing conviction in India as one of its key markets in Asia. The firm has already committed $10 billion through EdgeConneX, its global data-centre platform, and expects to commit another $20 billion by 2030.