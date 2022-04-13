Equalization tax revenue surges, but it won’t last

The pact with the US means that from the current fiscal, New Delhi will not be able to keep the entire collections under the equalization levy, but only as much as is agreed under an OECD global tax deal signed in October. Under the arrangement, companies will be able to accrue the benefits in the form of credits for the tax paid in excess of that allowed under the OECD tax pact signed by 136 countries last year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}