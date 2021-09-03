BENGALURU : Global data centre company Equinix Inc. has expanded its presence in India with the completion of the $161-million acquisition of GPX India, the Indian operations of GPX Global Systems, Inc. The acquisition includes a fibre-connected campus in Mumbai with two data centres.

Equinix said its expansion into India will open new opportunities for Indian businesses expanding internationally and for multinational corporations pursuing growth and innovation in the Indian market.

“With the upcoming 5G rollout in the country, companies can get ahead in the digital era with Equinix and benefit from the ability to accelerate their evolution from traditional to digital businesses by rapidly digitizing and scaling their infrastructure, easily adopting hybrid multi-cloud architectures and interconnecting with more than 350 international brands and local companies in India," Equinix said in a statement.

Equinix India will be led by managing director Manoj Paul, an industry veteran with more than two decades of experience. He will leverage his deep insights into the local data centre industry to support the digital transformation journeys of businesses in India, Equinix said.

The two data centres in Mumbai provide an initial 1,350 cabinets, with an additional 500 cabinets to build-out. The facilities will add more than 90,000 sq. ft of co-location space to Platform Equinix when fully built.

“India presents enormous opportunities for digital leaders in Asia-Pacific. Bringing Platform Equinix to India not only solidifies Equinix's position as the leading digital infrastructure provider in Asia-Pacific, but also provides a new option to local enterprises and multinationals operating in India to interconnect and manage their digital infrastructure in Mumbai. We believe our global expertise and unique interconnection ecosystem will continue to empower businesses in India," said Jeremy Deutsch, president, Equinix Asia-Pacific.

