Equinix completes acquisition of GPX India, names Manoj Paul as MD

“India presents enormous opportunities for digital leaders in Asia-Pacific. Bringing Platform Equinix to India not only solidifies Equinix's position as the leading digital infrastructure provider in Asia-Pacific, but also provides a new option to local enterprises and multinationals operating in India to interconnect and manage their digital infrastructure in Mumbai. We believe our global expertise and unique interconnection ecosystem will continue to empower businesses in India," said Jeremy Deutsch, president, Equinix Asia-Pacific.