Equinix to invest over $9 million for expansion in Chennai

Equinix to invest over $9 million for expansion in Chennai1 min read . 03:40 PM IST
Digital infra company Equinix today announced an investment of $9 million to acquire land parcel in Chennai on a long-term leasehold basis as part of its expansion and growth strategy in India.
The parcel of land is located in the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd (SIPCOT) IT Park, providing a total space of more than 5.5 acres. It is strategically located in the Siruseri area, which is known as the IT Corridor of Chennai, with large and upcoming IT parks and well-established telecom networks.
“There is a lot of momentum and interest from large global players to establish and expand their footprint in India. Many of our customers are keen to expand beyond Mumbai, and Chennai is often their next requested destination," said Manoj Paul, Managing Director, Equinix India.
Thanks to the Industries Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, SIPCOT and Guidance Tamil Nadu for their support of Equinix's growth into Chennai. At Equinix we are focused on enabling digital business in the locations our customers request," he added.
In 2021, Equinix entered India through the acquisition of two data centers in Mumbai, named MB1 and MB2. The two data centers in Mumbai are home to the digital infrastructure of numerous global organizations and provide a total of 1,350 cabinets.
Equinix also launched a Global Center of Excellence (GCoE) in India, which will provide customers and employees with innovative and automated digital technologies to improve the resilience of their digital infrastructures.
Globally, Equinix operates 240 International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers across 66 metros, providing digital infrastructure for more than 10,000 of the world’s leading businesses. In Asia-Pacific, Equinix currently has 52 IBX data centers in key metros across Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea and Singapore.
