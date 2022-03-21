Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Equitas SFB, Equitas Holdings okay scheme of amalgamation

Equitas SFB, Equitas Holdings okay scheme of amalgamation

Equitas SFB shares closed 0.47% lower at 53 apiece on NSE.
2 min read . 09:38 PM IST Livemint

  • The scheme of amalgamation proposes the merger of Equitas Holdings into and with Equitas SFB and the dissolution without winding-up of the transferor company (Equitas Holdings).

Equitas Holdings and Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) have got their respective boards approval for the merger of both units, according to an exchange filing.

The scheme of amalgamation proposes the merger of Equitas Holdings into and with Equitas SFB and the dissolution without winding-up of the transferor company (Equitas Holdings).

As per the scheme of amalgamation, each of the equity shareholders of the Equitas Holdings will be allotted 231 equity shares for every 100 shares of the transferee company (Equitas SFB).

Upon scheme becoming effective, the Bank will issue equity shares as to the shareholders of the transferor company as on the record date as defined in the scheme.

The amalgamation between the two entities is subject to approvals from RBI, stock exchanges, Sebi as well as the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The amalgamation between the holding company and the subsidiary SFB is aimed to meet RBI's licensing conditions to bring down the shareholding of the holding company to 40% within a period of five years from the date of commencement of business of the bank, which completed by September 4, 2021.

Further, RBI guidelines also mandates that shares of SFBs should be listed on stock exchanges within a time period of three years from the date the net worth reaches 500 crore.

The lender had already started operations with net worth of over 500 crore and complied with listing guideline by way of initial public offering in November 2020.

RBI guidelines also stipulates that a promoter of an SFB can exit after completing lock-in period of five years, subject to regulatory approvals.

"Considering that transferor company is a company with no identifiable promoter and all its shareholders are public shareholders, issue of shares under the scheme would result in increase of public shareholding in the bank from 25.41% (as on date) to 100%," Equitas SFB said in the filing.

(With inputs from PTI)

