Equitas SFB looking at inorganic buyouts post IPO

Equitas SFB is currently in the process of coming out with an IPO of Rs517.6 crore via stake sale. The bank has fixed price band of Rs32-33 per equity share for its initial public offering (IPO). The three-day share sale, which will open for subscription from 20-22 October will aim to raise Rs517.6 crore at the upper end of the price band. The IPO consists of a fresh issue, aggregating up to Rs280 crore and an offer for sale of up to 72 million equity shares by Equitas Holdings Limited (EHL). Bids can be made for a minimum of 450 equity shares and in multiples of 450 equity shares thereafter.