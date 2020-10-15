Equitas Small Finance Bank aims to raise 517.6 crore via stake sale

Equitas Small Finance Bank is the largest small finance bank in India in terms of number of banking outlets, and the second largest in India in terms of assets under management and total deposits in financial year 2019. Products include small business loans, housing loans, and agriculture loans, vehicle loans, MSE loan etc. On the liability side, they offer current accounts, salary accounts, savings accounts, and a variety of deposit accounts to their clients. In addition, it also provides non-credit offerings comprising ATM-cum-debit cards, third party insurance, mutual fund products, and issuance of FASTags.