Equitas Small Finance Bank on Friday said its board approved the QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement) issue price of ₹53.59 (including a premium ofRs 43.59 per equity share).

The issue price takes into account a discount of 4.98% to the floor price of ₹56.40 per equity share.

The board has also approved and finalised the confirmation of allocation note to be sent to the eligible qualified institutional buyers, intimating them of allocation of shares pursuant to the issue.

On Friday, Equitas Small Finance Bank shares were down 0.47% to close at ₹ ₹53.50 apiece on NSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.