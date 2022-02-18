Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Equitas Small Finance Bank approves QIP issue price of 53.59 a share

Equitas Small Finance Bank approves QIP issue price of 53.59 a share

On Friday, Equitas Small Finance Bank shares were down 0.47% to close at 53.50 apiece on NSE.
1 min read . 07:33 PM IST Livemint

  • The QIP issue price takes into account a discount of 4.98% to the floor price of 56.40 per equity share.

Equitas Small Finance Bank on Friday said its board approved the QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement) issue price of 53.59 (including a premium ofRs 43.59 per equity share).

The issue price takes into account a discount of 4.98% to the floor price of 56.40 per equity share.

The board has also approved and finalised the confirmation of allocation note to be sent to the eligible qualified institutional buyers, intimating them of allocation of shares pursuant to the issue.

