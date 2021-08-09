Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Equitas Small Finance Bank launches fintech accelerator programme

Equitas Small Finance Bank has launched a fintech accelerator programme.
01:01 PM IST

  • Equitech said it will focus on banking technology such as payments, lending, CASA, transaction banking, API banking, governance and regulations as well as other technologies such as agri-tech, banking tech, clean energy, government tech and other horizontal segments across key focus areas

MUMBAI: Equitas Small Finance Bank on Monday said it has launched Equitech, a fintech accelerator aimed at the startup ecosystem that will help fintechs curate their products and define a go-to-market strategy.

The lender said it will help fintechs reach the next level and take its product to the market in a more targeted manner. The program has been launched on 7 August and the application process for the enrolment has commenced.

Equitech said it will focus on banking technology such as payments, lending, CASA, transaction banking, API banking, governance and regulations as well as other technologies such as agri-tech, banking tech, clean energy, government tech and other horizontal segments across key focus areas.

“The shortlisted firms will be granted direct access to a world class infrastructure through Equitas Small Finance Bank’s tech platform and API sandbox for product development. There will be specific cohorts along with mentors and a panel of experts, the start-ups will work closely with these experts to create their products and Equitas will provide the necessary support required from legal and regulatory aspects," it said.

Murali Vaidyanathan, senior president and country head (branch banking - liabilities, products and wealth), Equitas Small Finance Bank, said the programme is unique and carefully planned to support growing entrepreneurs in achieving their goal and benefit the society.

“We are certain that the program will be a golden opportunity for the aspirants to learn from some of the best industry mentors and accelerate growth by allowing access to world class infrastructure and support to develop their products and ideas. We are confident that this initiative will be promoting some of the greatest digital innovations for the future," said Vaidyanathan.

