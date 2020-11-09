Equitas Small Finance Bank Says RBI lifts restriction on opening of new branches

Equitas Small Finance Bank in a communication to stock exchanges said that Reserve Bank of India has lifted the restrictions with respect to opening of new branches and remuneration freeze of MD & CEO at the then existing level. The restrictions were removed in the wake of Equitas Small Finance Bank getting listed on exchanges earlier this month.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that subsequent to the Listing of Equity shares of the bank, RBI Vide its letter DoR. NBD.No 1213/16.02.002/2020/21 dated November 09, 2020 has acceded to our request and hereby lifted the following regulatory restrictions imposed on September 06, 2019: Restriction to open new branches, Freezing the remuneration of MD & CEO at the then existing level," the lender said in a communication to exchanges.

RBI had earlier imposed restrictions on opening of new branches and froze chief executive’s remuneration at the then existing level over as the lender had failed to make progress towards listing of its shares.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd board is meeting today to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020.





