Equitas Small Finance Bank Says RBI lifts restriction on opening of new branches

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that subsequent to the Listing of Equity shares of the bank, RBI Vide its letter DoR. NBD.No 1213/16.02.002/2020/21 dated November 09, 2020 has acceded to our request and hereby lifted the following regulatory restrictions imposed on September 06, 2019: Restriction to open new branches, Freezing the remuneration of MD & CEO at the then existing level," the lender said in a communication to exchanges.