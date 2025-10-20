“There is a very high-quality pipeline of companies that want to go public, and as we come into the latter part of this year, we are seeing that the number of assets which are looking to tap for an IPO are reasonably scaled and profitable," Vashistha said. He also anticipates an increase in Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs), which is a way for listed companies to raise capital, with higher average ticket sizes for firms to meet their growth ambitions.