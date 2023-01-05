‘Equity conversion is a complex issue, Voda Idea needs capital’2 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 10:28 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Vodafone Idea Ltd needs capital infusion and not only conversion of the interest on deferred spectrum and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the government into equity, Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister of communications, said. The conversion to equity is a complex issue, which is still under discussion, he added.