Erectile dysfunction: Topical gel gets FDA nod for over-the-counter marketing

 15 Jun 2023, 09:46 AM IST Sanchari Ghosh

Futura Medical has developed Eroxon, a topical gel for erectile dysfunction, which has been authorized for over-the-counter marketing in the US. The product, already available in Belgium and the UK, is the first of its kind available without a prescription.

Pharmaceutical company Futura Medical, which developed the product, informed, topical gel named Eroxon has received authorization for over-the-counter marketing in the United States. The company claims, it is the first topical erectile dysfunction treatment available without the need for a prescription.

Meanwhile, US Food and Drug Administration confirmed that Eroxon has been granted a "de novo" classification by the US Food and Drug Administration. This classification recognizes Eroxon as a new type of product. 

“FDA set a very high standard in evaluating the effectiveness and safety of De Novo Medical Devices. I am delighted that we met this standard," James Barder, chief executive officer of Futura Medical, said in a news release Monday.

Eroxon is already available in Belgium and the United Kingdom.

In the UK, a four-pack of Eroxon costs about £24.99, a Futura Medical spokesperson said Monday. That’s roughly about $31.22 or 2,500.

However, the prices in the US are still not decided and spokesperson said, as reported by CNN, ‘ it will ultimately be determined by the partner who launches Eroxon in the US’ 

Also, the availability of Eroxon in US stores depends on a partner but some analysts predict a possible launch in 2025. 

A leaflet for the product notes that the gel comes in a single-dose tube and should be applied to the head of the penis for 15 seconds before sex. Marketing materials for the product claim that it can help users get an erection within 10 minutes of application.

The erection lasts long enough for successful sex in about 65% of people and should naturally subside, according to Eroxon’s website.

Erectile dysfunction affects approximately 30 million men in the US, causing difficulty in achieving or maintaining a firm erection for satisfactory sexual activity. Contributing factors include medical conditions (e.g., diabetes), medications (e.g., antidepressants), psychological factors, and unhealthy behaviors (e.g., smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, obesity).

(With inputs from CNN)

 

Updated: 15 Jun 2023, 09:49 AM IST
