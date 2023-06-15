Erectile dysfunction: Topical gel gets FDA nod for over-the-counter marketing

Erectile dysfunction: Topical gel gets FDA nod for over-the-counter marketing2 min read 15 Jun 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Futura Medical has developed Eroxon, a topical gel for erectile dysfunction, which has been authorized for over-the-counter marketing in the US. The product, already available in Belgium and the UK, is the first of its kind available without a prescription.
A first-of-its-kind topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction will be hitting store shelves soon, no prescription needed!
